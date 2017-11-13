- ITV Report
-
Freddie Flintoff makes stage debut in Fat Friends musical
Former England cricket captain Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has added another string to his bow - by starring in a musical.
Flintoff - who has also boxed professionally and presents television and radio shows - plays Kevin Murgatroyd in the stage version of the hit ITV show Fat Friends.
The musical follows a group of characters who are looking to lose weight, centering around the upcoming wedding of Kelly and Kevin, as Kelly does what she can to fit into her wedding dress.
Flintoff is seen as one of England's greatest cricketers, helping to regain the Ashes from Australia in 2005.
His career was cut short in 2010 however, at the age of 31, when he was forced to retire from professional cricket due to a knee injury.