- ITV Report
Michael Buble to perform in first gig since son's cancer diagnosis
Michael Buble has announced he will perform for the first time since his son was diagnosed with liver cancer.
The singer put his career on hold after revealing three-year-old Noah was battling the disease last November.
Earlier this year the star said Noah - his eldest son with wife Luisana Lopilato - was "progressing well".
The Everything hitmaker is to top the bill at British Summer Time in Hyde Park in July 2018 - in his only UK gig of the year.
At the time, Buble said the couple were "devastated" by the news and were stopping work "to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well".
Shortly afterwards, he pulled out of hosting the 2017 Brit Awards and also withdrew from a BBC Music event.
They have been updating fans on the youngster's recovery, and in April Lopilato told reporters the couple were "looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow".
The entertainer is the third headline act to be announced for the BST festival series after Pink Floyd star Roger Waters and Bruno Mars.
- Michael Buble will headline British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 13 2018