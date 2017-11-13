Michael Buble to perform in first gig since son's cancer diagnosis

Michael Buble has announced he will perform for the first time since his son was diagnosed with liver cancer.

The singer put his career on hold after revealing three-year-old Noah was battling the disease last November.

Earlier this year the star said Noah - his eldest son with wife Luisana Lopilato - was "progressing well".

The Everything hitmaker is to top the bill at British Summer Time in Hyde Park in July 2018 - in his only UK gig of the year.