British mother jailed in Iran 'could be given diplomatic immunity'

A British mother imprisoned in Iran may be granted diplomatic immunity, her husband has said.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested as she tried to leave the country with her baby daughter Gabriella in 2016, and later jailed for five years on propaganda charges.

The married mother-of-one has always maintained she was in the country visiting her parents, who are now caring for her daughter after officials confiscated her British passport.

Iranian prosecutors claim Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was teaching journalism "aimed at recruiting and training people to spread propaganda against Iran".

He husband Richard, who has not seen his wife or daughter for months, has made repeated pleas for the UK government to step in.

But remarks by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson may have put Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe at risk of having another five years added to her sentence.