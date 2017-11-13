Parliament to get vote on final Brexit deal

David Davis has said Parliament will be given a formal vote on the final Brexit deal before the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.

The deal covering "withdrawal" issues will only hold if it is approved by MPs and peers in a new piece of legislation to put it into British law, the Brexit Secretary said.

Mr Davis announced a Withdrawal Agreement and Implementation Bill, which MPs will be able to amend, to cover important areas such as citizens' rights, the so-called divorce bill and a transition period.

The Tory MP said the new legislation will provide "certainty and clarity" as Britain leaves the EU, ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston tweeted that the 68-year-old's announcement was a "potentially important concession to Tory rebels" ahead of potential rebellions on the EU (Withdrawal) Bill this week.