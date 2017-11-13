Patchy rain and cloud moving south tonight

Mainly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the north, gradually sinking southwards overnight. Some clear spells and isolated showers across Scotland later. Generally a less cold night, but there could be a touch of frost in the south.

Less cold and rather cloudy in the south tomorrow with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Drier and brighter in the north with a few showers across northern Scotland.

Milder, cloudier and damp conditions edging north on Wednesday. Wet and windy weather reaching northwestern areas on Thursday, moving southeast. Rain clearing Friday with colder, brighter and showery weather following.