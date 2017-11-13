Sweden beat four-time World Cup winners Italy to Russia 2018 finals

Italy have failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Sweden held them to a 0-0 draw at a sold-out San Siro in Milan, meaning Jakob Johansson's goal in the first leg in Stockholm won the tie for the Scandinavians.

Giampiero Ventura's Azzurri were cheered on by almost 72,000 Italian fans in Milan, but despite laying siege to the Swedish defence over 90 feverish minutes, Italy could not make the breakthrough.

Head coach Ventura, who in August agreed a new contract running until 2020, has borne the brunt of the criticism across a World Cup campaign which saw four-time world champions Italy limp to a second-place finish behind Spain in their qualifying group.