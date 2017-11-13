May under pressure on Brexit ahead of key business meeting

Theresa May is set to meeting Business leaders from Europe today. Credit: PA

Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary has accused Theresa May of lacking the authority to deliver a Brexit transitional deal as she prepares to meet business leaders from Europe. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer says that the Government's EU Withdrawal Bill - which returns to the Commons on Tuesday for debate - is incompatible with her own policy towards transitional arrangements. He adds that she does not have the authority within her party to amend the Bill because of extreme Brexiteers in her cabinet and on the Tory backbenches. The warning comes as Labour reveals fourteen Conservative MPs, including senior Cabinet ministers, have provided contradictory statements about the Prime Minister's own policy towards transitional arrangements.

The Government's EU Withdrawal Bill returns to the Commons for debate on Tuesday. Credit: PA

On Tuesday, Labour will trigger a vote in the House of Commons on its own amendments to the Bill that will allow for a time-limited transitional deal on the same basic terms as we currently have - that means in the single market and a customs union. Ahead of tomorrow's debate Mrs May will be discussing the future of UK-EU trade post-Brexit in a meeting today with business leaders from Europe. Mrs May will attempt to win support from European businesses for her goal of moving the negotiations on to trade talks.

Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer says 'Brexit extremists' will prevent the UK from reaching a deal. Credit: PA

During the event, which the Confederation of British Industry has helped organise, Mrs May will set out her vision of a "bold and deep economic partnership" between the UK and EU after the country leaves the bloc. Groups represented include the BDI and BDA from Germany, Medef from France and the EU-wide BusinessEurope. The Brexit Secretary David Davis and Business Secretary Greg Clark will also attend the Downing Street event.

Brexit Secretary David Davis with the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier. Credit: PA