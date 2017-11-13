Two arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager missing for almost a week

Police have arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of murdering a teenager who has not been seen for almost a week.

Gaia Pope was staying at an address in Swanage, and was last seen in the town on the afternoon of November 7.

Dorset Police said a 19-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman, who were both known to Ms Pope, were arrested following two searches in Swanage.

Dorset Police Detective Chief Inspector Neil Devoto said they had not "seen or heard" from the 19-year-old from Langton Matravers since November 7 and now "believe that she may have come to harm".

Det Chief Insp Devoto continued: "It has been almost a week since Gaia's last confirmed sighting and she has not been seen or heard from since.

"We have looked through CCTV that covers the Swanage area, including transport hubs, and there is nothing to suggest she has left the area.

"Her disappearance is completely out of character and, following our extensive inquiries, we sadly now believe that she may have come to harm.

"We have not yet found Gaia and our searches will continue.

"I would appeal to anyone who has information about her disappearance to please contact Dorset Police.

"Our specially-trained officers have updated Gaia's family and are supporting them at this very difficult time."

The force added that searches will continue.

Last week, Ms Pope's family issued a statement urging the teenager to contact them or police saying that they were "all frantic with worry Gaia and are desperate to know you are OK.

"You are not in any trouble and we just want to know you are somewhere safe.

"Please get in touch with someone to let us know where you are so we can help you."