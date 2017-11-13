US President Donald Trump avoids public rebuke of Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte over war on drugs

US President Donald Trump has held talks with Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte but avoided publicly addressing human rights issues in the country.

An estimated 4,000 people have died in Mr Duterte's bloody war on drugs that features extrajudicial killings.

Human rights groups believe the death toll is much higher.

Instead Mr Trump praised Mr Duterte's "incredible" hospitality" and the organisation of the ASEAN summit he has hosted in Manila.

But both leaders ignored questions from reporters about the bloody war on drugs Mr Duterte has sanctioned that features extrajudicial killings.

Later, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the 40-minute talks focused on Islamic State, illegal drugs and trade.

She added that human rights briefly came up in the context of the Philippines' fight against illegal drugs. But did not say if Mr Trump was critical of the violence.