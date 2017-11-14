- ITV Report
#ANewHeartForCharlie: Urgent Europe-wide appeal for donor for six-week-old baby born with 'half a heart'
A Europe-wide appeal has been launched in the hope of finding a heart transplant for a six-week-old baby.
Charlie Douthwaite is thought to be the youngest person in the UK awaiting a transplant.
He essentially has "half a heart" - he was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart is underdeveloped.
Charlie's mum Tracie Wright has urged people to sign up as donors, calling it "such an amazing gift to be able to offer someone".
"It's a priceless gift that can never, ever be repaid. It would just mean the world to me to receive that for Charlie," she said.
Zdenka Reinhardt, a consultant cardiologist at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital where Charlie is being treated, said: "He's the smallest and the youngest patient out of 13 currently listed for heart transplantation in the UK. And it can be a really long waiting time. We transplant one or two per year of his size."
The appeal has been made in the hope that a family who are grieving the loss of their child may be in a position to help.