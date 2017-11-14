ANewHeartForCharlie: Urgent Europe-wide appeal for donor for six-week-old baby born with 'half a heart'

Charlie Douthwaite with his mum Tracie Wright Credit: ITV News

A Europe-wide appeal has been launched in the hope of finding a heart transplant for a six-week-old baby. Charlie Douthwaite is thought to be the youngest person in the UK awaiting a transplant. He essentially has "half a heart" - he was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart is underdeveloped.

Credit: ITV News

Charlie's mum Tracie Wright has urged people to sign up as donors, calling it "such an amazing gift to be able to offer someone". "It's a priceless gift that can never, ever be repaid. It would just mean the world to me to receive that for Charlie," she said.

