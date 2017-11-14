- ITV Report
At least five dead after shooting rampage in Northern California
At least five people have died and two children are among the wounded after a mass shooting in Northern California, police have said.
Police say that a gunman "randomly" targeted people during a rampage in Rancho, Tehama, which included "multiple shots" fired at the area's elementary school.
The suspected gunman was shot dead by law enforcement, while four victims were also killed.
Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said there were seven shooting scenes and there may be more victims who have not yet been discovered by police.
Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, says no-one was killed at the school, but a "number" of students were shot and wounded.
Two children - one at the school and another in a pickup truck - were among the injured, Mr Johnston told media.
Hospitals said they had treated at least seven people caught up in the attack, including three children.
US media reported that the shooter had initially opened fire at a home in Tehama before moving on the school.
The Record Searchlight said that emergency scanner reports indicated that a six-year-old child with two bullet wounds was transported from the scene by medical helicopter.
Another child who had been shot in the right leg and a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right thigh were also taken for treatment, it said.
The school has been evacuated and the children were moved to a safe location, Mr Johnston said.
One hundred officers are currently working across at least five crime scenes.
The Ranch Tehama Reserve lies around 200 miles north of San Francisco. It had a population of just 1,485 at the 2010 census.
News of the shooting comes just weeks after 26 people, including many children, were killed in a mass shooting at a church in Texas.