At least five dead after shooting rampage in Northern California

At least five people have died and two children are among the wounded after a mass shooting in Northern California, police have said.

Police say that a gunman "randomly" targeted people during a rampage in Rancho, Tehama, which included "multiple shots" fired at the area's elementary school.

The suspected gunman was shot dead by law enforcement, while four victims were also killed.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said there were seven shooting scenes and there may be more victims who have not yet been discovered by police.

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, says no-one was killed at the school, but a "number" of students were shot and wounded.

Two children - one at the school and another in a pickup truck - were among the injured, Mr Johnston told media.

Hospitals said they had treated at least seven people caught up in the attack, including three children.