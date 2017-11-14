Deliveroo claims victory over union recognition case

Delivery firm Deliveroo has claimed a victory for its riders who want the flexibility of being self-employed rather than classed as "workers".

In the latest case involving the employment rights of workers in the gig economy, Deliveroo said the self-employment status of its drivers had been confirmed.

The company said a ruling by the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) was an "important step forward" in the ability of drivers to work flexibly.

The CAC, which considers union recognition and collective bargaining cases, rejected an application by the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) to represent drivers in parts of north London, according to Deliveroo.