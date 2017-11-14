Experts call for drivers to have compulsory eye test every 10 years

Motorists should face compulsory sight tests every 10 years to stay on the road, leading eye experts have said.

More than a third (35%) of optometrists have seen patients in the last month who continue to drive despite being told their vision is below the legal standard, according to the Association of Optometrists (AOP).

Britain has some of the most relaxed vision requirements for drivers in Europe.

There is no mandatory eye exam apart from having to read a number plate on a parked vehicle at the start of the practical driving test.

This means a 17-year-old may continue to drive for the rest of their life with no further checks.

Seven people were killed and 63 were seriously injured in accidents on Britain's roads last year when "uncorrected, defective eyesight" was a contributory factor, Department for Transport data shows.

Motorists must tell the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) if they have problems with their eyesight, but their licence will continue to be renewed if they do not admit to having difficulties.

Nine out of 10 (91%) optometrists believe the current rules are insufficient. A separate poll of 2,007 road users found that 30% have driven despite doubting their vision was adequate.

The survey also found that only 40% would stop driving if they were told their vision - even with glasses or contact lenses - was below the legal standard for driving.