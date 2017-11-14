Trevor Sinclair further arrested on suspicion of PC assault after being held on drink-drive charges

Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after being held for allegedly drink-driving.

The BBC pundit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, common assault and criminal damage on Sunday after a woman suffered minor injuries when she was hit by a car.

The 44-year-old was further arrested on Monday afternoon on suspicion of a public order offence and assaulting a police officer.

Police were called to a disturbance at a house on Victory Boulevard in Lytham at 20:45 GMT on Sunday.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Officers attended the property and found a man had already left the property in his car, a Tesla X60D.

"A short time later officers found the vehicle which had been involved in a collision with a woman pedestrian on Clifton Drive. She received minor injuries."

Lancashire Police said he had been released under investigation pending further inquiries.