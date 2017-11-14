Housing law 'inadequate' new research prompted by Grenfell disaster shows

Current housing law is piecemeal, inadequate, incoherent and obscure, with 85% of experts deeming it not fit for purpose, a report prompted by the Grenfell Tower fire has found.

Outdated and lax housing legislation, shackled to its Victorian origins, has failed to prioritise tenant safety or ensure them meaningful rights, the report commissioned by housing charity Shelter said.

The charity said the failings the review highlighted were likely to have contributed to the June 14 high-rise blaze, thought to have killed around 80 people.

The study, Closing The Gaps: Health And Safety In Housing, is one of several reviews announced following the fire, which also prompted a public inquiry and criminal investigation.

It laments a lack of coherence in housing health and safety law as "competing alternative rationales" have emerged in an attempt to modernise its Victorian heritage, which focused on public health and morals.

It said local authorities were also struggling to balance regulation, wishing to avoid placing "unnecessarily burdensome" demands on landlords while maintaining and improving housing standards.

Shelter's chief executive Polly Neate said: "The laws which are meant to protect people in their homes are inadequate and outdated, stretching back to the Victorian times.

"They've failed so catastrophically that those living in social housing are no longer safe.

"And while the Grenfell inquiry is ongoing, our review shows these lax laws likely played a part in the tragedy."