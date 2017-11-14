- ITV Report
Food rise but fuel drop keeps inflation at five-year high
The UK's key measure of inflation has remained at its highest level for five years as falls in petrol offset the rising food prices.
The Office for National Statistics confirmed the rate of Consumer Price Index inflation was unchanged from September at 3% in October.
ITV News Reporter Joanna Partridge reacted:
The ONS noted the inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages was at its highest for more than four years.
4.1%
The ONS said recreational goods also rose between September 2017 and October 2017.
But the increases were offset by the falling motor fuel and furniture prices and the costs of owner occupied housing.
The Retail Price Index (RPI), a separate measure of inflation, was 4% last month, up from 3.9% in September.