May's plan to enshrine Brexit divorce date and time in law dismissed as a 'gimmick'

the Commons debated the Brexit legislation on its first day of detailed scrutiny of the EU (Withdrawal) Bill. Credit: PA

MPs have criticised Theresa May's plan to write into law the date and time at which the UK will leave the European Union, saying it is a "gimmick" and that it could be "positively harmful to the national interest". As the Commons debated the Brexit legislation on its first day of detailed scrutiny of the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, Labour condemned the Prime Minister's proposal to have 23:00 GMT on 29 March 2019 enshrined in law as the moment the UK leaves the EU. Relations within the Conservative party were described as "stormy" as a result of the Government's handling of Brexit. The so-called repeal bill began eight days of detailed scrutiny, with key votes expected later in the process.

The Prime Minister's proposal to enshrine into law the Brexit date has been dismissed as a Credit: PA

Pro-EU Tory Anna Soubry said a private meeting between Conservative MPs and party whips on Monday evening was "stormy", with critics going beyond the usual potential rebels. "These are people, a lot of them ex-ministers, highly respected, and they are genuinely cross about this," she told the BBC. "There were some people there who have never rebelled and they are now talking, for the first time ever, of rebelling." And in further sign of the difficulties faced by the Government senior Tories spoke out in the Commons. Former chancellor Ken Clarke said the amendment on the date was "not just ridiculous and unnecessary - it could be positively harmful to the national interest".

MPs have eight days to scrutinise the Brexit legislation with a date to be held in the weeks ahead.

Ex-attorney general Dominic Grieve said the move was "very strange" and could damage the Government's negotiating position by limiting the flexibility available to ministers. Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the Government's bid to write the date of withdrawal into the law was a "desperate gimmick" from the Prime Minister in an effort to keep her party's Eurosceptics in line. "The Government's amendments to their own Bill would stand in the way of an orderly transition and increase the chance of Britain crashing out of Europe without an agreement," he said. "Theresa May should stop pandering to the 'no deal' enthusiasts in her own party and withdraw these amendments. If not, Labour will vote against them to support our own amendments and guarantee a transition that protects jobs and living standards." Meanwhile, Brexit Secretary David Davis sought to reassure businesses that progress was being made in talks with Brussels and said agreement on an implementation period between the date of leaving the European Union and the start of a new trading relationship could be secured "very early next year". But the EU's Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt suggested there had been "no progress" in the talks and cast doubt on whether EU leaders would give agree to move onto the next phase - covering the implementation and future relationship - at a summit next month.

David Davis and the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Credit: PA

What is the EU Withdrawal Bill?