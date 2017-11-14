Not feeling as cold today, with brightest skies in the north

Tuesday shapes up to be a cloudier day compared to yesterday, but not as cold. The best of the brightness across Scotland. The cloud will remain fairly extensive across southern and central UK and will be thick enough for some light rain or drizzle. Further north a little brighter at times.

It turns cold tonight across the north under clear skies. Temperatures will drop away with a widespread frost and fog patches. Further south, a murky night to come, staying mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle, mist and some fog patches.