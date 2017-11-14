- ITV Report
-
Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond is remembered at packed church service
- Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar
The writer behind the beloved children's book character Paddington Bear has been remembered at a packed church service.
Writer Michael Bond created the trouble-prone bear with a taste for marmalade that enchanted generations of children.
He wrote dozens of Paddington books before his death at age 91 in June.
Family and fans - including many celebrities - paid tribute at a ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral today.
Stephen Fry said Paddington represents "everything that is dignified and polite and kindly and good-natured and bear-like...very like the man we have come to celebrate."
And Mr Bond's daughter Karen Jankel said her father and his most famous character would forever be linked.
"Paddington is so real that, as far as we are concerned, he is a member of the family," she told the service.
"He is to all intents and purposes an extension of my father. Which means he will always be with us."