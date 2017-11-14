Tesco's £3.7bn Booker takeover backed by watchdog

Tesco's £3.7 billion deal to buy wholesale group Booker has been provisionally cleared by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Rivals raised competition concerns about the deal, but the watchdog said the supermarket giant and Booker do not compete "head-to-head" in most areas.

The CMA had previously raised fears over 350 local areas of overlap between Tesco and Booker and said it was worried shoppers could face worse terms when buying their groceries as a result of the deal.

But, in justifying its decision, the CMA said: "Tesco does not supply the catering sector to which Booker makes over 30% of its sales."

Shares in Tesco and Booker rose following the announcement.

Booker is the country's largest wholesaler and owns Londis and Budgens as franchised outlets.

Rivals are concerned the deal could see Booker benefit from improved supplier terms, making it difficult for them to compete. The CMA said rival wholesales argued Booker could raise prices to the shops it supplies.