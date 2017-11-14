The PM’s pointless Brexit date law

Unless the British people change their minds, which currently seems unlikely, we will be out of the EU at the end of March 2019.

There is no dispute about that. It is about the least ambiguous element in Article 50, which provides the rules for our EU divorce talks.

Which is why Theresa May’s last-minute attempt to enshrine that leaving date in the EU Withdrawal Bill, currently being debated by MPs, is seen by many even of her colleagues as all about gesture politics and nothing about how to help the UK secure the best Brexit deal.

What the erstwhile Remainers who now think of themselves as pragmatic Brexiteers fear is that enshrining that date in UK law could actually damage Britain - by making it much more complicated to extend divorce talks in the highly probable circumstance that those talks are not concluded in the next 16 ½ months, and also by limiting the scope and richness of any transition arrangement.