Welsh politicians pay tribute to Carl Sargeant amid anger over his death

First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, gave a eulogy describing Mr Sargeant as "well-liked and committed" and saying he will be missed by all those who knew him.

The Welsh MP took his own life a week ago after he was sacked over accusations of sexual harassment - the details of which were not given to him.

Political rivalries were briefly suspended as Welsh Assembly members paid tribute to former minister Carl Sargeant.

But Mr Jones is facing accusations that he presided over a toxic culture and cover-up at the top of Welsh politics.

Conservative AM Andrew Davies said: "There was bullying, mind games, favouritism, deliberate personal undermining, and that culture was allowed to flourish unchecked."

Mr Jones has said he is ready to talk to anyone who has information or criticism.

There is also due to be an inquest into the death of Mr Sargeant, with his family and supporters hoping that it will provide more answers.