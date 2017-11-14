Why rising inflation is leaving households feeling the pinch

The economy is growing modestly but consistently and yet many people in the UK, outside London in particular, aren't feeling the benefits.

Rising prices are the reason why.

Inflation in October remained stuck at 3% - the highest level in five years. Pay growth, at 2.1%, isn't keeping pace and the result is an inevitable squeeze on living standards.

Much of the higher inflation we have experienced over the last eighteen months has been imported - that is to say it has been caused by the slump in the value of the pound that followed the vote to leave the EU in June last year.

Sterling has devalued, making the stuff we buy in from abroad more expensive.

The good news is there is some evidence that inflation is peaking, and indeed the headline rate is expected to fall in the months to come.

However, the bad news is some economists believe the pressure on living standards will persist.