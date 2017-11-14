- ITV Report
Zimbabwe on edge as army chief accused of 'treasonable conduct'
- Video report by ITV News international affairs editor Rageh Omaar
Zimbabwe's ruling party has accused the commander of the nation's army of "treasonable conduct", after he threatened to "step in" to calm political tensions.
There is tension over who will succeed 93-year-old president Robert Mugabe, with his wife, Grace, now seen as a possible successor.
Mugabe - the world's oldest head of state - last week fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and accused him of plotting to take power, including through witchcraft.
Mnangagwa, who enjoyed the military's backing and once was seen as a potential president, fled the country and said he had been threatened. Over 100 senior officials allegedly supporting him have been listed for disciplinary measures by a faction associated with Grace Mugabe.
The Associated Press saw three armored personnel carriers with several soldiers in a convoy heading toward an army barracks just outside the capital, Harare.
While military vehicle movement there is routine, the timing heightened unease in this southern African country that for the first time is seeing an open rift between the military and Mugabe.
The military has been a key pillar of Mugabe's power since independence from white minority rule in 1980.