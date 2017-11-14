Zimbabwe on edge as army chief accused of 'treasonable conduct'

Zimbabwe's ruling party has accused the commander of the nation's army of "treasonable conduct", after he threatened to "step in" to calm political tensions.

There is tension over who will succeed 93-year-old president Robert Mugabe, with his wife, Grace, now seen as a possible successor.

Mugabe - the world's oldest head of state - last week fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and accused him of plotting to take power, including through witchcraft.

Mnangagwa, who enjoyed the military's backing and once was seen as a potential president, fled the country and said he had been threatened. Over 100 senior officials allegedly supporting him have been listed for disciplinary measures by a faction associated with Grace Mugabe.