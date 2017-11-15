A largely cloudy day with patchy rain

Cloudy and damp further south and east, with fog patches slow to clear. Turning brighter in the afternoon, especially in the west. Brighter in the north but with rain and strong winds in the far northwest later.

Windy in the north overnight with a band of rain travelling southeastwards followed by blustery showers. Mainly cloudy further south with hill fog and patchy rain developing, especially in the west.

Patchy rain steadily travelling southeastwards tomorrow. Dry and bright ahead of this in the southeast once fog clears. Turning clear and colder behind with blustery showers and strong winds in the north.