Actor Keith Barron dies aged 83

The actor Keith Barron has died aged 83 after a short illness, his agent has said.

The British actor and comic starred in Dennis Potter's The Nigel Barton Plays and 1975 Hollywood film The Land That Time Forgot.

He was well-known for his role in the television series Duty Free which ran for three series from 1984 until 1986 with Barron starring as lead David Pearce.

In a statement his agent said Barron enjoyed a "long and varied career", adding that the actor is survived by his wife of 58 years and his son, Jamie, who is also an actor.

The TV stalwart was born in South Yorkshire in 1934 and, after national service in the RAF, joined an amateur dramatics group also attended by Brian Blessed.

He later moved to London, where he performed in the series of Potter plays and later transferred the role to the small screen for Stand Up Nigel Barton, and Vote, Vote, Vote For Nigel Barton in the mid-Sixties.

But it was Duty Free where he garnered his reputation as a much-loved star.