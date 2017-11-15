Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Carl Sargeant's family 'overwhelmed' by public support

Carl Sargeant died days after he was sacked over accusations of sexual harassment. Credit: PA

The family of Welsh MP Carl Sargeant have said they have been "overwhelmed" by the support they have received after his "tragic death".

The former minister was found dead in an apparent suicide after he was sacked after accusations of sexual harassment - which he was contesting.

In a statement on behalf of his family, Mr Sargeant's son Jack said it had been "the hardest week of our lives" and paid tribute to a "kind, caring and genuine man".

“My mum Bernie, my sister Lucy and I have been overwhelmed by the support we have received since Dad’s tragic death last Tuesday.

“This has been the hardest week of our lives. It’s difficult to imagine how we would have coped without the support of other family members, the Connah’s Quay community and Dad’s friends from across Wales. We have had so many messages of support from people who had met Dad once or those who had never met him at all but knew from others what a kind, caring and genuine man he was. Knowing how much Dad was loved has helped us bear the pain.

“For us to be in the National Assembly yesterday - to hear for ourselves the heartfelt tributes from his friends and colleagues in Cardiff - was also a very moving experience.

“We will always cherish the kindness extended to us during this time by friends and strangers like. As a family, we would like to say “thank you” from the bottom of our hearts.”

– Family statement
First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, has faced criticism over the handling of the claims. Credit: ITV News

A minute's silence was held in Mr Sargeant's memory on Tuesday, as Welsh Assembly business resumed after a week's suspension following his death on November 7.

The 49-year-old died four days after being suspended from the Labour Party and sacked as Welsh Government minister for communities and children over allegations of "unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping".

Presiding officer Elin Jones told the chamber that Mr Sargeant's death had "shaken us to our core".

First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, hailed him as "well liked and committed, jovial but determined, firm but fun" and said he would be missed by the nation.

Mr Jones has faced anger and criticism after it emerged that Mr Sargeant had not been given full details of the claims against him.

He has asked the Welsh Government's top official to begin setting up an independent inquiry to examine his handling of the case.