- ITV Report
-
Carl Sargeant's family 'overwhelmed' by public support
The family of Welsh MP Carl Sargeant have said they have been "overwhelmed" by the support they have received after his "tragic death".
The former minister was found dead in an apparent suicide after he was sacked after accusations of sexual harassment - which he was contesting.
In a statement on behalf of his family, Mr Sargeant's son Jack said it had been "the hardest week of our lives" and paid tribute to a "kind, caring and genuine man".
A minute's silence was held in Mr Sargeant's memory on Tuesday, as Welsh Assembly business resumed after a week's suspension following his death on November 7.
The 49-year-old died four days after being suspended from the Labour Party and sacked as Welsh Government minister for communities and children over allegations of "unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping".
Presiding officer Elin Jones told the chamber that Mr Sargeant's death had "shaken us to our core".
First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, hailed him as "well liked and committed, jovial but determined, firm but fun" and said he would be missed by the nation.
Mr Jones has faced anger and criticism after it emerged that Mr Sargeant had not been given full details of the claims against him.
He has asked the Welsh Government's top official to begin setting up an independent inquiry to examine his handling of the case.