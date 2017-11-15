Carl Sargeant's family 'overwhelmed' by public support

The family of Welsh MP Carl Sargeant have said they have been "overwhelmed" by the support they have received after his "tragic death".

The former minister was found dead in an apparent suicide after he was sacked after accusations of sexual harassment - which he was contesting.

In a statement on behalf of his family, Mr Sargeant's son Jack said it had been "the hardest week of our lives" and paid tribute to a "kind, caring and genuine man".