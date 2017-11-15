France named hosts of 2023 Rugby World Cup

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has denied being humiliated after France was named hosts of the 2023 Rugby World Cup and not the governing body's recommendation.

South Africa was named as the preferred host nation by World Rugby's independent review two weeks ago.

However, following a ballet in London today, France was declared host of the tournament.

A simple majority from the 39 votes was required and France claimed 18 votes to South Africa's 13 in the first round of voting. Ireland had eight votes and was eliminated.

The second round saw France claim 24 votes to South Africa's 15 to be named hosts for a second time, after 2007.

Beaumont had emphasised the "transparent selection process" before announcing the host, when World Rugby's member nations went against the recommendation.