Greece: Deadly flash floods kill at least 14 people

Greece has declared a national day of mourning after flash floods killed at least 14 people.

There are fears the death toll will rise as rescue crews continue to search for missing people after a severe storm overnight turned roads into muddy rivers causing extensive damage to property and cars.

The force of the water was so strong it knocked out a section of a major motorway in the western outskirts of Athens.

Of those killed, 11 - four women and seven men - were found in or near Mandra, a small town on Athens' fringes that was hardest-hit by the flood.