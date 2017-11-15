Scottish interim Labour leader Rowley steps aside amid conduct claims

Scottish Labour's interim leader Alex Rowley has stepped aside from the role while claims about his conduct are investigated, his party said.

The Scottish Labour Party confirmed he would "stand aside" after a former partner reportedly told the Scottish Sun newspaper that their relationship "felt like emotional blackmail and abuse".

It is understood that Mr Rowley, who was election agent for former prime minister Gordon Brown and is MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, denies the allegations.

A party spokesman said: "Alex Rowley has stood aside as interim and deputy leader of Scottish Labour and referred himself to the Party's internal complaints procedure regarding allegations made against him."

Mr Rowley, who had been Scottish Labour's deputy leader, stepped up to take charge of the party after Kezia Dugdale quit as leader in August.

The Scottish Sun reports that the woman who made the allegations claimed he made her life "hell with his behaviour".

She said she had been inspired to speak out after a number of other women made complaints about misconduct by politicians at Westminster and Holyrood.

SNP MSP Mark McDonald left the Scottish Government over "inappropriate" behaviour.

But Mr Rowley is the most senior person in the Labour Party to be affected by allegations over conduct.

Voting is under way in the contest to find a new Scottish Labour leader, with the results due to be announced on Saturday.