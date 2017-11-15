Man walks free after spending nearly 50 years in jail for rape he did not commit

A prisoner who spent nearly 50 years in prison was freed today after a judge overturned his conviction for the kidnapping and rape of a nurse.

The judge described the case against Wilbert Jones, who was arrested in 1972, as "weak at best", accusing authorities of withholding evidence that would have exonerated Mr Jones decades ago.

Mr Jones, now 65, thanked God for his freedom, and his loyal family for never giving up hope.

Mr Jones’ lawyer, Emily Maw, praised “the extraordinary strength” of a man “who has spent over 16,000 days in prison for something he didn’t do,” and would nevertheless “come out with a faith in God and in humanity.”

The then 19-year-old Mr Jones was arrested on suspicion of abducting a nurse at gunpoint in a hospital car park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He was convicted of aggravated rape at a 1974 retrial and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.