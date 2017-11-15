Meeting Robert Mugabe in Harare’s State House

Rohit Kachroo met Robert Mugabe at his home ahead of the 2013 election

Entering Harare’s State House, Mugabe’s home-cum-office, felt like walking onto the set of a television programme. But which show? This was one-part ‘Downton Abbey’, one-part ‘The Only Way Is Essex’. His home looked like a Hollywood re-imagination of how a British colonialist might live, and a multi-million dollar expression of disconnection. Because while many Zimbabweans were being brutalised and impoverished not far from its front gates, he was able to live in the luxury of his swish-but-kitsch palace. I was here to speak to Robert Mugabe, the Zimbabwean president who led former Rhodesia to independence from Britain in 1980. On the eve of national elections, he had agreed to his first interview with a British journalist for more than a decade. The polls were yet to open but everyone in Team Mugabe seemed relaxed. Was it possible that they knew what the result would be?

Robert Mugabe gives a tour of the presidential palace. Credit: ITV News

We were led past the flashy presidential limousine with ‘ZIM 1’ number plates, beyond the ornamental animals, stuffed leopards and lions perched on the veranda and through set after set of shiny white pillars Of all Mugabe’s many contradictions, his taste in interior design was perhaps the least offensive. But it says a little about who he is: a colonialist with caveats, underneath the freedom fighter facade of an apparent man of the people. I was summoned into the lobby. Inside, surrounded by a dozen or so security officials, was Mugabe. Frail, short, but certainly in charge. At times he would struggle to lift his hand to wipe the sweat from his forehead. But certain topics of conversation would trigger a blast of energy.

I suspected that he had granted me this interview for two reasons: because I am not white, and because I do not work for the BBC, which he struggled to disassociate with old colonial power. And yet he was a closet Anglophobe. “I like the royal family” he said. “The Queen (pause)… Prince Charles (pause)… Lady Diana (pause)…” he told me - unprompted - his energy waning as he drifted down the hereditary line. Not only was he obsessed with Britain, he was defined by it. But like a spurned lover moaning in a pub, he could not forget the sense of rejection when it imposed sanctions and annulled his honorary knighthood.

Mugabe was 'frail, short but certainly in charge'. Credit: ITV News