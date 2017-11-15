Productivity is growing strongly but the UK still has a problem

Our economy has been growing consistently, if unspectacularly, for some time and yet for many people in many parts of the UK the idea that we have recovered from the downturn of 2008 is not one they would recognise.

That's because we are living through the most sustained pressure on household incomes since the mid-nineteenth century and economists believe low productivity growth is to blame.

Productivity is simply a measure of the amount of work generated per hour or per worker in the economy.

Output per hour across our economy grew consistently from the 1950s until the financial crisis in 2008. But since then, and for reasons that aren't entirely clear, it has flatlined.

Today the ONS announced that output per hour rose, between July and September, at it strongest pace in six years.