Removing long-time ally a colossal misjudgement by Mugabe

Robert Mugabe's demise is the full stop that ends an African era of soaring dreams and dashed hopes.

He was the last member of that original generation of 'Big Men' dedicated to the liberation of the continent from colonial rule still in office.

Funny how even the mightiest can fall with barely a whimper.

So it seems for Mugabe, ushered out of power as life went on, more or less normally, around the country he created.

How unpredictable too. Even a week ago, only the very brave would bet on a move against the man styled by his own regime, an African Icon.

"Only God can unseat me" he said repeatedly. No one dared contradict him.

But as Zimbabwe's economy crumbled and his ruling ZANU-PF party was consumed by in-fighting, so his support hollowed out. In the end no one would or could die on a ditch to save him.

At 93, and increasingly feeble, his fabled political skills abandoned him.

It was a colossal and fatal misjudgement to make his deeply unpopular wife Grace heir apparent by removing his long time ally and fixer, Emmerson Mnangagwa, from the vice presidency.