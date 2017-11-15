- ITV Report
Weather: bright and dry in the north, cloudy and damp further south and east
Bright and dry throughout much of the day in the north but with rain and strong winds arriving in the far northwest later.
Cloudy and damp further south and east, with fog patches slow to clear.
By the afternoon it will gradually turn a little brighter for many, especially so in the parts of the Midlands, in Wales and southwest England where there may be a few sunny spells. Top temperature 14 Celsius (54 F).