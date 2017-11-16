Acid Attacks: How Scared Should We Be? - Tonight

This week, Arthur Collins, the ex-boyfriend of Ferne McCann was convicted of using acid in a nightclub in London. There have been 450 attacks this year alone with 40 serious injuries and one death.

The police know they need to deal with the problem and DCI Mike West says they are dealing with it on “the same level as knife and gun crime.”

Tonight spoke to an ex-gang member, Gavin McKenna, who now runs a charity helping youths to lead a life away from crime. Gavin believes that acid is now a weapon of choice for gang members.