MPs accuse Boots of being 'unable or unwilling' to keep promise on cheaper morning-after pill

Boots has been accused of a "scandalous" failure to provide cheaper emergency contraception - despite promising to roll it out nationwide earlier this year.

Just 69 of the high street chain's nearly 2,500 shops now offer the less expensive version of EHC (Levonorgestrel), which costs £15.99.

It had promised to have the morning-after pill available in all stores by October, amid a backlash over its handling of calls to make the morning-after pill cheaper.

It comes after the chemist chain faced severe backlash in July for refusing to reduce the cost of the morning-after pill.

The company faced accusations of sexism and threats of a boycott after arguing it did not want to "incentivise" its use by reducing the price.