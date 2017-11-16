'Breakthrough' drugs offer new hope for breast cancer patients

Thousands of women each year are to be given access to "breakthrough" new breast cancer drugs after officials NHS approved their use.

Patients in England will now be offered a new class of cancer medications used to target previously untreatable breast cancer.

The drugs have been shown to slow down advanced cancer for at least 10 months and can delay the need for chemotherapy - giving women the chance to live a normal life for longer.

The palbociclib and ribociclib medications have been described as among the "most important breakthroughs" within the last two decades for women with advanced cancer.

It is estimated that around 8,000 people in England would be eligible for treatment with one of the medications each year.