David Miliband on refugees, Brexit and his brother Ed
Britain "could be doing more" to help refugees from war-torn nations, former foreign secretary David Miliband has told ITV News.
In a wide-ranging interview with presenter Julie Etchingham, the ex-politician - who now heads the International Rescue Committee - called for a drastic increase in the number of refugees taken in by the UK.
He also discussed his relationship with his brother, and the threat he believes Brexit poses to the British economy.
Discussing the refugee crisis in Europe and elsewhere around the world, he said he believed the UK should be taking in four or five times the number it is currently.
A staunch 'remain' campaigner, he said he believed many people who voted to leave may have had second thoughts since the referendum.
"They were persuaded that it would be better for their own interests, as well as for the national interest," he said.
"I happen to disagree with that, and I do think that facts have come to light since the referendum which have given people pause.
"Because the truth is that 510 days after the referendum, we're nowhere near clear as to what Brexit is going to mean, other than a real threat - not just to jobs and living standards - but also to Britain's political influence around the world."
He went on to talk about his relationship with his brother Ed, who is seen by many as upending his brother's ambitions to become Labour leader by standing against him - and succeeding.
He said he and Ed both always insisted they were "brothers for life", and tried to avoid saying anything beyond that so as not to poison their relationship.
"I think the lesson is that taking a punch - getting knocked over isn't the end of the story, it's whether or not you pick yourself up and how you pick yourself up," he said.
