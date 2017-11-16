David Miliband on refugees, Brexit and his brother Ed

David Miliband spoke to Julie Etchingham. Credit: ITV News

Britain "could be doing more" to help refugees from war-torn nations, former foreign secretary David Miliband has told ITV News. In a wide-ranging interview with presenter Julie Etchingham, the ex-politician - who now heads the International Rescue Committee - called for a drastic increase in the number of refugees taken in by the UK. He also discussed his relationship with his brother, and the threat he believes Brexit poses to the British economy.

Discussing the refugee crisis in Europe and elsewhere around the world, he said he believed the UK should be taking in four or five times the number it is currently.

British development aid is top quality, delivered at scale, really making a difference. But the idea that we can then not welcome refugees to our own community, I think, is a big mistake. I know from my own constituency - at the moment, six refugees per parliamentary constituency are allowed into the UK every year. No one is going to persuade me that South Shields is going to be overwhelmed by having six refugees every year. So if the question is, could Britain - through David Cameron and then Theresa May - be doing more to welcome refugees here as well as have effective overseas aid? The answer would be 'yes'. – David Miliband

David Miliband called for Britain to 'do more' to help refugees. Credit: ITV News

A staunch 'remain' campaigner, he said he believed many people who voted to leave may have had second thoughts since the referendum. "They were persuaded that it would be better for their own interests, as well as for the national interest," he said. "I happen to disagree with that, and I do think that facts have come to light since the referendum which have given people pause. "Because the truth is that 510 days after the referendum, we're nowhere near clear as to what Brexit is going to mean, other than a real threat - not just to jobs and living standards - but also to Britain's political influence around the world." He went on to talk about his relationship with his brother Ed, who is seen by many as upending his brother's ambitions to become Labour leader by standing against him - and succeeding.

'Brothers for life': Ed (left) and David Miliband. Credit: PA

He said he and Ed both always insisted they were "brothers for life", and tried to avoid saying anything beyond that so as not to poison their relationship. "I think the lesson is that taking a punch - getting knocked over isn't the end of the story, it's whether or not you pick yourself up and how you pick yourself up," he said.

Of course there's emotion but I always say two things to people. One, you should never do something if you're so afraid that if it goes wrong you're not going to be able to survive. And when you run for the leadership you've got to know what you're going to do if you win, but you've also got to know that it's not the end of the world, however distraught you are, if you don't. And the second thing is you always have your own resource, and the greatest resource is not just in here, it's with your nearest and dearest. Life's an adventure, and if you're as lucky as I am, you have an adventure with your wife and your kids, and that always gave me the perspective. – David Miliband