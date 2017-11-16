- ITV Report
-
Gaia Pope: Missing teenager's father makes emotional appeal
The father of missing teenager Gaia Pope has made an emotional appeal to find his daughter, saying: "We’ll get you back."
Richard Sutherland said the family has been left "distraught" by the 19-year-old disappearance but that they are still hopeful they will find her alive.
He also thanked the community in Dorset for their "unbelievable" help in trying to track down Gaia, who has two sisters, including a twin.
Mr Sutherland said: "We all love her. We want her back, we’ll get her back.
"We believe we will get her back, so that keeps us going. The help we get from the community, from every single person who’s been involved in this, gives us hope.That gives us strength.
"I can’t tell you how grateful we are to everybody out there."
In an emotional appeal, Mr Sutherland said: "Gaia, you know we love you, you know that. I just want that big hug please, I just want a big hug. We’ll get you back and we’ll have that big hug."
Gaia, from Langton Matravers, was staying in Swanage when she disappeared on the afternoon of November 7.
Two people who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday but have since been released under investigation.
On Wednesday, Dorset Police issued two CCTV images of the teenager recorded less than an hour before the last confirmed sighting of her.
She was being driven between Langton Matravers and Swanage by a family member when they stopped off for fuel at St Michael's Garage on Valley Road in Swanage. At around 2.55pm she went inside and bought an ice cream.
The last confirmed sighting of Gaia was at an address in Manor Gardens on Morrison Road in Swanage at about 4pm.
Forensic investigations are continuing at two properties in Manor Gardens, which are believed to be the homes of a 71-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man. They were released under investigation on Tuesday after being arrested on suspicion of murder by police the previous day.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil Devoto, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our search efforts are continuing and I would again appeal to the public that if they have any information, however small, that could lead us to finding Gaia, please get in touch."
The search to find the teenager has continued with search teams focusing their efforts inland in Swanage and the surrounding area.
- Anyone with information should contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 14:108. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.