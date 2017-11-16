Gaia Pope: Missing teenager's father makes emotional appeal

The father of missing teenager Gaia Pope has made an emotional appeal to find his daughter, saying: "We’ll get you back."

Richard Sutherland said the family has been left "distraught" by the 19-year-old disappearance but that they are still hopeful they will find her alive.

He also thanked the community in Dorset for their "unbelievable" help in trying to track down Gaia, who has two sisters, including a twin.

Mr Sutherland said: "We all love her. We want her back, we’ll get her back.

"We believe we will get her back, so that keeps us going. The help we get from the community, from every single person who’s been involved in this, gives us hope.That gives us strength.

"I can’t tell you how grateful we are to everybody out there."