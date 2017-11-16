- ITV Report
Kevin Spacey accused by 20 people of 'inappropriate behaviour' during time at Old Vic
Twenty people have accused Kevin Spacey of "inappropriate behaviour" during his time working in a London theatre.
The US star began performing at the Old Vic, in Waterloo, in the nineties and served as its artistic director from 2004-15.
In a report released by the Old Vic, it emerged that "those affected felt unable to raise concerns" and that Spacey, 58, "operated without sufficient accountability".
The theatre went on to apologise for "not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely".
But added that the none of the allegations had been verified, and that Spacey had not commented on them.
The theatre revealed that in all but one case, the individuals accusing Spacey of inappropriate behaviour did not come forward at the time.
But, the Old Vic's lawyer-led investigation found that Spacey's "stardom and status" may have prevented people, "in particular junior staff or young actors", from feeling able to speak out.
Matthew Warchus, who took over as artistic director in 2015, said: "I have genuine and deep sympathy for all those who have come forward and said they were hurt in some way by my predecessor's actions.
"These allegations have been a shock and a disturbing surprise to many of us. It is incorrect, unfair and irresponsible to say that everybody knew."
It comes after Netflix suspended the production of House of Cards following historical harassment allegations against Spacey.
Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp accused the actor of harassing him when he was a child 1986 - when Rapp was 14, and Spacey 26.
Netflix and Media Rights Capital said in a statement: "MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House Of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew."
In a statement posted to his Twitter account last month, Spacey said he was “sorry for the feelings he [Rapp] describes having carried with him all these years" and he wanted to deal with the allegations honestly.
But he said he didn't remember the alleged incident.