Kevin Spacey accused by 20 people of 'inappropriate behaviour' during time at Old Vic

Kevin Spacey. Credit: PA

Twenty people have accused Kevin Spacey of "inappropriate behaviour" during his time working in a London theatre. The US star began performing at the Old Vic, in Waterloo, in the nineties and served as its artistic director from 2004-15. In a report released by the Old Vic, it emerged that "those affected felt unable to raise concerns" and that Spacey, 58, "operated without sufficient accountability". The theatre went on to apologise for "not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely".

During a press conference at the Old Vic in 2003. Credit: PA

But added that the none of the allegations had been verified, and that Spacey had not commented on them. The theatre revealed that in all but one case, the individuals accusing Spacey of inappropriate behaviour did not come forward at the time. But, the Old Vic's lawyer-led investigation found that Spacey's "stardom and status" may have prevented people, "in particular junior staff or young actors", from feeling able to speak out. Matthew Warchus, who took over as artistic director in 2015, said: "I have genuine and deep sympathy for all those who have come forward and said they were hurt in some way by my predecessor's actions. "These allegations have been a shock and a disturbing surprise to many of us. It is incorrect, unfair and irresponsible to say that everybody knew." It comes after Netflix suspended the production of House of Cards following historical harassment allegations against Spacey.

The Old Vic theatre in London. Credit: PA