Missing explorer Benedict Allen 'spotted safe and well in Papua New Guinea'

Benedict Allen was last seen three weeks ago. Credit: PA

A British explorer who went missing while seeking a remote tribe in Papua New Guinea has been sighted "alive and well", according to reports. The family of Benedict Allen were becoming increasingly concerned for his safety after he vanished in remote jungle. Mr Allen had not been seen since he was dropped by helicopter into the sparsely populated region three weeks ago. He had failed to make a flight home as planned at the weekend.

The explorer has now been sighted near an airstrip and has requested rescue, according to the BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner. "He has been reported alive and well," he Gardner told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "Tribal chiefs in the area that he went missing say that he has been sighted near an airstrip, that he's okay, that his health is fine, that he's requesting rescue. "So efforts are now under way to try and bring him out. Mr Allen had warned "where I'm going in PNG you won't ever find me" in his last Twitter post before setting off on his journey to find the virtually uncontacted Yaifo tribe.

Benedict Allen visited the tribe once before, 30 years earlier. Credit: PA