Prince William launches anti-bullying plan to combat online abuse

Facebook and Snapchat are to trial a new service that offers direct support to victims of cyberbullying. The move is part of a campaign led by the Duke of Cambridge aiming to tackle online abuse with the support of a taskforce made up of tech firms and charities.

The Duke will announce a code of conduct for the internet, urging young people to "stop, speak, support" in the hope of creating a safer space online.

Kensington Palace said the new service would be trialled among groups of young people ahead of a broader rollout.

The code of conduct, part of the Royal Foundation's Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying, encourages young people to consider how they behave online, and to speak to an adult, or report any abuse.

Google, Apple, EE and Twitter have all been involved in the project.

Speaking in a video released on Wednesday, the Duke warned that online anonymity can be "really dangerous" as it allows bullies to ignore the impact of their actions.

The film shows William meeting Lucy Alexander, whose son Felix killed himself after online abuse, and cyberbullying victim Chloe Hine, who attempted to take her own life at the age of 13 following internet bullying.