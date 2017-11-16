Rolf Harris has one of 12 indecent assault convictions overturned by the Court of Appeal

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris has had one of 12 indecent assault convictions overturned by the Court of Appeal.

Three judges in London ruled that the conviction was "unsafe".

It related to an allegation that Harris indecently assaulted an eight-year-old girl in 1969 when she attended an event at a leisure centre in Portsmouth.

But the judges refused the 87-year-old permission to appeal against 11 other indecent assault convictions.

The Australian-born artist and musician was sentenced to five years and nine months in June 2014.

He was released from prison in May this year.