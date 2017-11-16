- ITV Report
Rolf Harris has one of 12 indecent assault convictions overturned by the Court of Appeal
Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris has had one of 12 indecent assault convictions overturned by the Court of Appeal.
Three judges in London ruled that the conviction was "unsafe".
It related to an allegation that Harris indecently assaulted an eight-year-old girl in 1969 when she attended an event at a leisure centre in Portsmouth.
But the judges refused the 87-year-old permission to appeal against 11 other indecent assault convictions.
The Australian-born artist and musician was sentenced to five years and nine months in June 2014.
He was released from prison in May this year.
Harris was not in court for the ruling by the appeal judges.
The prosecution did not seek a retrial on the one count and the judges agreed that a further trial would not be in the public interest.
In May this year Harris was formally cleared of unconnected historical sex offences, which he had denied.
A judge found him not guilty of four counts of indecent assault against girls as young as 13 after a retrial ended with a hung jury.