Leonardo artwork 'Salvator Mundi' sells for record fee of £341 million

A painting of Christ by Leonardo da Vinci has smashed the world record for an artwork sold at auction or privately.

Salvator Mundi, Italian for Savior of the World, fetched 450 million US dollars (£341 million) when it went under the hammer at Christie's auction house in New York on Wednesday.

Fewer than 20 paintings by the Renaissance master are known to exist, and Salvator Mundi is the sole Leonardo in private hands. The auction house did not identify the buyer.

The previous highest price for a work of art at auction was 179.4 million US dollars (£136 million), for Pablo Picasso's painting Women of Algiers (Version O) in May 2015, also at Christie's in New York.

The highest known sale price for any artwork had been 300 million US dollars (£227 million), for Willem de Kooning's painting Interchange, sold privately in September 2015 by the David Geffen Foundation to hedge fund manager Kenneth C Griffin.