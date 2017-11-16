Theresa May to take 'personal charge' of government plans to fix UK’s 'broken' housing market

Theresa May will take "personal charge" for government plans to fix the UK’s “broken” housing market.

Acknowledging a lack of affordable properties in the UK has created a "rootless generation," the prime minister said too few homes have been built, and too slowly, which has forced prices to rise.

"The number of new homes being delivered each year has been increasing since 2010, but there is more we can do,” she said on Wednesday.

"We must get back into the business of building the good quality new homes for people who need them most.

"That is why I have made it my mission to build the homes the country needs and take personal charge of the Government's response."

Vowing to “build more homes, more quickly," May warned it will be a “long journey and it will take time for us to fix the broken housing market."

May’s intervention came as Cabinet minister Sajid Javid prepares to give a speech warning of a “drifting” generation who move between tenancies without ever feeling part of a community.

The communities secretary will give speech on Thursday in Bristol to coincide with the release of statistics on new housing supply.

"The generation crying out for help with housing is not over-entitled,” he will say.

"They don't want the world handed to them on a plate. They want simple fairness, moral justice, the opportunity to play by the same rules enjoyed by those who came before them.

"Without affordable, secure, safe housing we risk creating a rootless generation, drifting from one short-term tenancy to the next, never staying long enough to play a role in their community."