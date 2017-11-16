- ITV Report
Theresa May to take 'personal charge' of government plans to fix UK’s 'broken' housing market
Theresa May will take "personal charge" for government plans to fix the UK’s “broken” housing market.
Acknowledging a lack of affordable properties in the UK has created a "rootless generation," the prime minister said too few homes have been built, and too slowly, which has forced prices to rise.
"The number of new homes being delivered each year has been increasing since 2010, but there is more we can do,” she said on Wednesday.
"We must get back into the business of building the good quality new homes for people who need them most.
"That is why I have made it my mission to build the homes the country needs and take personal charge of the Government's response."
Vowing to “build more homes, more quickly," May warned it will be a “long journey and it will take time for us to fix the broken housing market."
May’s intervention came as Cabinet minister Sajid Javid prepares to give a speech warning of a “drifting” generation who move between tenancies without ever feeling part of a community.
The communities secretary will give speech on Thursday in Bristol to coincide with the release of statistics on new housing supply.
"The generation crying out for help with housing is not over-entitled,” he will say.
"They don't want the world handed to them on a plate. They want simple fairness, moral justice, the opportunity to play by the same rules enjoyed by those who came before them.
"Without affordable, secure, safe housing we risk creating a rootless generation, drifting from one short-term tenancy to the next, never staying long enough to play a role in their community."
Javid is expected to announce plans to remove housing associations' debt to provide a stable investment environment to fund new homes.
"But there are many, many faults in our housing market, dating back many, many years," he will say.
"If you only fix one you'll make some progress, but not enough. This is a big problem and we have to think big."
Chancellor Philip Hammond has hinted next week’s budget could include help for first-time buyers, but warned there was no "silver bullet" to fix the housing market.
On Wednesday he said: "There isn't a single thing that solves the challenge of affordability in the housing market - we are a crowded island and this is a very complex challenge.
"But we have done a lot of work on this and next week we will start to set out our plan for addressing the housing challenges in this country, making sure that the next generation has the same opportunities as their parents did for homeownership and the accumulation of personal wealth through assets."
For Labour, shadow housing secretary John Healey said: "After seven years of failure on housing, ministers still have no plan to fix the housing crisis.
"Since 2010, housing problems have got worse on all fronts, from rising homelessness to falling home-ownership.The number of newly-built homes is still far below what is needed."