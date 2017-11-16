Ticked off: Twitter removes verified status from controversial users

Twitter has removed blue ticks from a string of controversial users after criticism of the number of far-right figures who have verified status.

English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson and American white nationalist Richard Spencer were among those to lose their blue tick.

The symbol was introduced as a way to confirm the accounts of prominent people were genuine.

The social media platform said: "Verification has long been perceived as an endorsement. We gave verified accounts visual prominence on the service which deepened this perception.

"This perception became worse when we opened up verification for public submissions and verified people who we in no way endorse."