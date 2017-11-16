Weather: cloud and outbreaks of rain will spread southwards across England and Wales

Cloud and outbreaks of rain will spread southwards across England and Wales, although the rain will become light and patchy with some areas perhaps staying dry.

It will be mild ahead of the rain, with some sunny spells in the far south allowing temperatures to reach a mild high of 14 Celsius (57 F). However, behind the rain it will turn significantly colder with plenty of sunshine for most areas, although a scattering of heavy and blustery showers will affect the north and west of Scotland.

These showers will be wintry over the hills and in exposed parts winds will reach gale force.