Zimbabwe at 'turning point' after 'coup in all but name' against Robert Mugabe

Video report by ITV News correspondent Martin Geissler

Zimbabwe has "reached what may be a turning point" as the country waits to see what will happen following the apparent military takeover, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said. Mr Johnson said that "the path to a legitimate government now lies open" after the events of recent days, which have left Zimbabwe's military in control of the capital and President Robert Mugabe and his wife under house arrest. It followed the sacking of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who Mr Mugabe accused of plotting to take power. The move made his deeply unpopular wife Grace heir apparent and came after months of in-fighting in Mr Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF party. Morgan Tsvangirai, one of Mr Mugabe's biggest rivals and the opposition leader who was his deputy between 2009 and 2013, has reportedly returned to Zimbabwe.

The military action was described as "a coup in all but name" by a former British ambassador to Zimbabwe. It appears to have brought an end to 93-year-old Mr Mugabe's long reign. The military stressed it had not staged a takeover, but was instead starting a process to restore Zimbabwe's democracy. British nationals in Harare are being advised by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to stay in their homes or other accommodation "due to the uncertain political situation". South African president Jacob Zuma said he has spoken to Mr Mugabe - who has been in power for 37 years - and stressed he is "fine" but confined to his home.

Robert Mugabe and his wife are under house arrest. Credit: AP

Zimbabwe's army said it also has first lady Grace Mugabe in custody and is securing government offices. Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Johnson said that Mr Mugabe had "tarnished" the jewel that is Zimbabwe. He wrote: "Today, in one of Africa's most fertile countries, many are close to starvation; the image that people in Britain have of Zimbabwe is not of the Victoria Falls or spectacular wildlife, but stolen farms and the bandaged victims of the regime's brutality. "And now this disturbing story of plunder and misrule has reached what may be a turning point. "All that we have ever wanted is for Zimbabweans to be masters of their own fate, as expressed through free elections. "The path to a legitimate government now lies open. I hope that Zimbabwean politicians will take this opportunity, remembering that their country has so many strengths that even Mugabe has failed to tarnish it irreparably."

The military has denied staging a coup. Credit: AP