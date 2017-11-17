2 Sisters: MPs call for CCTV in chicken processing plants

MPs describe their report into the food safety concerns we highlighted at 2 Sisters as a "wake up call" for the regulator.

They clearly believe the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has been caught dozing - that it doesn't know as much as it should about what is going on inside the factories that are producing the food we eat.

The EFRA select committee wants the government to give the FSA greater powers and more money.

MPs don't think factory inspections are robust enough. They feel the FSA should be kicking doors down, instead it's knocking politely.