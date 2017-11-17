2 Sisters: MPs call for CCTV in chicken processing plants
MPs describe their report into the food safety concerns we highlighted at 2 Sisters as a "wake up call" for the regulator.
They clearly believe the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has been caught dozing - that it doesn't know as much as it should about what is going on inside the factories that are producing the food we eat.
The EFRA select committee wants the government to give the FSA greater powers and more money.
MPs don't think factory inspections are robust enough. They feel the FSA should be kicking doors down, instead it's knocking politely.
The committee also wants the government to look at mandating the installation of CCTV in every room of every cutting factory in the UK.
DEFRA says it will consider the committee's findings.
Prof Chris Elliot is the scientist who the government asked to lead the inquiry into the horsemeat scandal a few years ago.
Tonight, he tweeted: "Factory audits are in the spotlight. The problems identified at 2 Sisters are not a one off...Changes urgently needed."
Meanwhile the FSA continues to investigate the allegations we made in our original report. It says it will publish its findings into the 2 Sisters factory in West Bromwich "when the work is completed" but doesn't indicate how soon that might be.